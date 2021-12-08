By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Star quarterback Kenny Pickett said Wednesday that he’s not sure if he’ll play in the Peach Bowl when Pitt takes on Michigan State in Atlanta on Dec. 30.

The Heisman Trophy finalist, Johnny Unitas Award winner and ACC Player of the Year told The Dan Patrick Show he’s “undecided” on whether he’ll play, our partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

The news comes just a day after offensive coordinator Mark Whipple suddenly announced his resignation after three years at Pittsburgh. On Wednesday, Whipple accepted the offensive coordinator job at Nebraska.

Led by Pickett, Whipple’s offense ranked No. 3 in the country this season, averaging 43 points per game. The 11-2 Panthers rode that high-flying offense to their first ACC Championship, leaving Pickett with a busy dance card during the December awards season, and near the top of the first round in many NFL draft projections.

“With recent news out of our team, with coach Whipple and everybody … I’d say I’m undecided right now,” Pickett told Patrick, according to the PPG report. “It’s not something I’ve sat down and discussed with my family. It’s been a crazy past couple of days. … These next couple of days I’ll be able to sit down and figure that out.”

(Story continues below tweet)

Pickett will pick up his Unitas Award at a banquet in Baltimore on Friday before heading to New York for Saturday’s Heisman ceremony, where Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is the frontrunner. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson also are finalists and are expected to attend.