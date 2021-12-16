PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today is the day!
KDKA-TV is thrilled once again to take part in the KDKA-UPMC Children's Hospital Free Care Fund Benefit Show.
It all goes down Thursday. Here’s the lineup:
The telethon runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone can call in their donations at 412-692-8900.
During our newscasts from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. today, Ken Rice will provide live updates from our studio during every segment. You can watch this coverage on KDKA-TV, or, if you're not near a television, you can watch on CBSN Pittsburgh on KDKA.com or the free CBS Pittsburgh app.
From 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ken and KDKA legend Lynne Hayes-Freeland will be live in our studio as we dedicate the full hour to the telethon. Again, you can watch on KDKA-TV, or on CBSN Pittsburgh.
Over the past 131 years, the Free Care Fund has helped countless children and their families. And in the nearly 70 years that KDKA-TV has been a part of this worthwhile cause, we have helped raise close to $70 million for the fund.
While Thursday is a big day for us at KDKA, anyone can make a donation anytime by clicking here.
This Year’s Stories:
- Junior Co-Hosts Alaina And Sean Find Family, Hope At Children’s Hospital
- Children’s Hospital Helping 4-Year-Old Juju Battle Rare Form Of Cancer
- Caleb Will Spend First Christmas At Home Thanks To Treatment At Children’s Hospital
- Kendra Ready To Follow Her Dreams After Life-Saving Transplant Surgery At Children’s Hospital
- Chris, A Cancer Survivor, Credits Children’s Hospital For Saving His Life
- Early CPR, Children’s Hospital Doctors Save Brady After Cardiac Arrest
- Anna Thankful To Children’s Hospital Staff For Helping Her Find Hope During Cancer Fight
Also, back in the summer, KDKA-TV’s “Pittsburgh Today Live” show partnered with UPMC Children’s Hospital for a “Christmas In July” benefit. Here are some of the stories from that day:
- Free Care Fund Christmas In July Show Raises $54K For Families At UPMC Children’s Hospital
- Children’s Hospital Free Care Fund Campaign Kicks Off With Christmas In July Benefit
- Free Care Fund Christmas In July: How To Donate
- Free Care Fund Christmas In July: Catching Up With Kyree
- Free Care Fund Christmas In July: Caring For Kyree