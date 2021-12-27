WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — After more than an hour of testimony, a judge decided to hold all charges for a Washington County couple accused of hiding their baby’s remains in a bedroom wall.

Both Kylie Wilt and Alan Hollis sat near each other in the courtroom but didn’t appear to make eye contact with each other.

KDKA crews saw both Wilt and Hollis walking in and out of the courthouse today before and after their hearing.

Wilt didn’t say anything other than expressing her innocence, while Hollis said he loved his son Archer and expressed how beautiful he was.

The couple is facing multiple charges including homicide in this case.

Investigators were called to their Charleroi home last month to try and find the child.

After further investigating, detectives found the baby’s remains inside of a bedroom wall in a crate.

The district attorney said he believes the baby was five months to a year old when he died back in February.

After a forensic exam, the DA said the archer suffered broken ribs.

The Washington County coroner testified during court today and said the cause and manner of death are pending as the autopsy hasn’t been completed yet.

The DA says he’s pleased with how things went in court today.

“Obviously we are dealing with a deceased child,” said Jason Walsh, the Washington County District Attorney. “It’s sad we have to be there but it went as well as it could have gone. Just trying to get justice for that child.”

At the end of the hearing, both Wilt and Hollis’s attorneys asked the judge to dismiss the homicide charge, saying there wasn’t sufficient evidence to support the charge.