PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Help is here at Fern Hollow Bridge and more could be on the way Saturday.

Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a proclamation of disaster emergency allowing the state to support Allegheny County and reduces any red tape.

But the immediate help is the National Transportation Safety Board team already here.

The work the 13-member team NTSB will be doing — they described as peeling back layers of an onion to see where things ended up — it’s like putting together pieces of the puzzle.

They have a crash reconstructionist who will be mapping the scene.

There are certain signs engineers will be looking for in the next few days that could give them an idea of what happened — but for now it’s too early to tell.

Before the bridge collapse, repairs would’ve been upwards of $1 million, but now the bridge could take around 2-years to rebuild.

Councilman Corey O’Connor says the city will lean heavily on state and federal funding.

There is expected to be a press conference sometime today with updates.