By: Michael Guise/KDKA-TV News

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — T.J. Watt’s latest accolade is now his most prestigious.

The linebacker was named AP Defensive Player of the Year on Thursday during the NFL Honors show. Joe Greene, Mel Blount, Jack Lambert, Rod Woodson, James Harrison and Troy Polamalu are the only other Steelers to win the award.

"I promise this only motivates me more." Congratulations to the AP Defensive Player of the Year, @_TJWatt! 📺: #NFLHonors on ABC & NFL Network pic.twitter.com/en4dtetNKH — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 11, 2022

Watt had a historic season for the Steelers. He tallied 22 1/2 sacks to tie Michael Strahan’s single-season record of 22 1/2 sacks. He tied the record in Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens. The superstar reached the mark in 15 games.

Before tying Strahan, Watt set the Steelers’ single-season record for sacks, beating Harrison’s mark of 16 sacks in the 2008 season.

Watt had 15 sacks last season when Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald edged out Watt for the AP Defensive Player of the Year award. Watt received 40 of the 48 votes this year. Dallas’ Micah Parson (five votes) and Donald (three votes) were also on the ballot.

Teammates of the linebacker took to Twitter to congratulate him.

He freaking did it!!! Congrats my @_TJWatt — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) February 11, 2022