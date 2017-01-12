FLOOD ALERTS: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
DA: Only Pursuing Minor Charges In Joey Porter Arrest

January 12, 2017 2:12 PM
Joey Porter, Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County District Attorneys office says they will only pursue summary disorderly conduct and summary public drunkenness charges against Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter.

The District Attorneys office released this statement on Facebook:

“Today our office was able to view surveillance video showing multiple angles of the events that led to the arrest of Steelers coach Joey Porter. Following that review it is the position of the office that the only charges supported by the video are summary disorderly conduct and summary public drunkenness. Our office will proceed on those charges and barring any additional evidence that is brought forward, we will withdraw the other charges at the appropriate time.”

