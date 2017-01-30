Summit Elementary To Close For A Week, E. Coli Found In Water

BUTLER (KDKA) – Summit Elementary School is going to close for a week amid issues concerning the school’s water.

According to a statement on the Butler Area School District website, Summit Elementary School will be closed closed Jan. 31 – Feb. 3, for students. Staff will be contacted on Tuesday for an update.

According to a newly released statement, a sample collected last Friday from the untreated well water showed traces of E. Coli bacteria. While the well water undergoes treatment and sampling of the water in the school showed no traces of E. Coli, the district is required to notify consumers.

This newest issue comes following news that children were allowed to drink water at the school for months after testing showed higher levels of lead than are allowed. The school was shut down for two days.

The school district is reportedly going to conduct a Sanitary Survey of its well and delivery system in order to identify the defects which have caused the E. Coli. presence in the raw water.

The testing of the water supply “will continue to be conducted until a clear and full understanding of the extent of the water quality issues has been obtained.”

