Report: Boil Water Advisory Issued For Half Of PWSA Users

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Boil Water Advisory has reportedly been issued for about half of Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority customers.
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the advisory has been issued due to problems that were discovered through testing.
The order affects about 83,000 local customers.
The Authority is planning to release a detailed map of the affected areas.
The Post-Gazette reports that officials said customers in Highland Park were being impacted.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter