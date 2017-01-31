WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Report: Boil Water Advisory Issued For Half Of PWSA Users

January 31, 2017 5:39 PM
Filed Under: Boil Water Advisory, Pittsburgh Water And Sewer Authority, PWSA

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Boil Water Advisory has reportedly been issued for about half of Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority customers.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the advisory has been issued due to problems that were discovered through testing.

The order affects about 83,000 local customers.

The Authority is planning to release a detailed map of the affected areas.

The Post-Gazette reports that officials said customers in Highland Park were being impacted.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

