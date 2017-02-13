KDKA Fish Fry Guide 2017

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Lenten season is right around the corner.

And if that means you’ll be foregoing meat on Fridays for a fish lunch or dinner — you’re in luck!

The annual KDKA Fish Fry Guide is back so you can plan ahead and find some great places to grab the catch of the day!

Not on our list? Submit your fish fry to us by clicking here: Fish Fry Submissions

MORE INFORMATION:



__________________________________________

KDKA FISH FRY GUIDE

Assumption Church (Bellevue)

45 North Sprague Avenue McGovern Hall (Basement of Church)

Bellevue, PA 15202

Where: McGovern Hall is located under Assumption Church. Entrance is on the Rectory side of the building. Parking is available in 2 municipal lots (free after 5PM) or in the school parking lot.

When: Fridays during Lent (Not Ash Wednesday or Good Friday)

Times: 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Cost: Adults $10 | Children (10 and under) $2.50 | Ala carte available

Menu: We hand-bread our fish & make our slaw from scratch. We offer traditional and Eastern European sides. Plus, we offer a Low Carb dinner.

Takeout Phone Number: (412) 766-9727

Website: https://www.assumptionchurch.org/



Leetsdale Volunteer Fire Department

136 Broad Street

Leetsdale, PA 15056

Where:

Dinners are served at the Leetsdale V.F.W.

515 Beaver Street, Leetsdale, PA 15056

(at the corner of Beaver and Ferry Streets)

When: Every Friday During Lent, from Friday, March 3, 2017 to and including Friday, April 14, 2017

Times: 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Menu & Cost:

Fish Dinner (one piece)————–$9.00

Shrimp Dinner (5 pieces)————$9.00

dinners include Fries & Cole Slaw

Fish Sandwich————————-$6.00

Extra Piece of Fish (w/purchase)—$5.00

Add a piece of Shrimp—————-$1.50

Cole Slaw——————————-$ .75

French Fries—————————-$1.50

Extra Bun——————————-$ .50

Desert—————————-Prices Vary

Pop————————————–$1.00

Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Ice Tea, Mt. Dew

Water———————————–$1.00

Coffee or Hot Tea———————$ .50

Free refills

Takeout Phone Number: (724) 266-3409

Website: http://leetsdalefire.org/



Our Lady of Victory Maronite Catholic Church

1000 Lindsay Road

Carnegie, PA 15106

Where: Church Social Hall

When: Every Friday: March 3, March 10, March 17, March 24, March 31, April 7

Times: 12pm to 7pm

Menu & Cost:

Baked and Fried Fish, Macaroni & Cheese, French Fries, Variety of Lebanese Side Dishes

Fish and 3 Sides – $14

Fish and 2 Sides – $11

Fish Sandwich – $6

Individual Side Dishes – $3

Children 10 and Under – $5

Takeout Phone Number: (412) 278-0841

Website: http://www.olovpittsburgh.org/



Trinity United Christian Church

3400 Garvers Ferry Rd.

Lower Burrell, PA 15068

Where: Café/Social Hall

Dates & Times: March 3 – April 7, 4-7PM; April 14th (Good Friday) 3-6PM

Menu & Cost:

Item Price

Battered Cod Fish Sandwich $8.50

Battered Cod (on a plate) $8.25

Poached Lemon-Pepper Cod $8.25

Fresh-Cut French Fries $1.25

Creamy Mac & Cheese $1.25

Haluski (Cabbage & Noodles) $1.25

Creamy Coleslaw $1.25

Homemade Broccoli & Cheese Soup $1.25

Extras

American Cheese/Lettuce/Tomato $1.50

Cheddar Cheese Sauce (4 oz. cup) $0.50

Dill Pickles (2 oz. cup) $0.50

Mild Pepper Rings (2 oz. cup) $0.50

Condiments (Free)

Ketchup (2 oz. cup)

Hot Sauce (2 packets)

Sriracha (2 oz. cup)

Tarter Sauce (2 oz. cup)

Cocktail Sauce (2 packets)

Takeout Phone Number: (724) 230-0866

Website: http://www.trinitychurchlb.net/fishfry/

