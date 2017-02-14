Attorneys: 6th Patient Died Due To UPMC Mold Outbreak

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A new lawsuit has been filed against UPMC, which claims that another patient has died as a result of the recent mold outbreak.

The new allegations involve a third UPMC hospital.

Today, attorneys representing the estate of the deceased patient announced they filed a wrongful death action.

The allegations are that another patient died from the same fungal infection that led to the deaths of five other patients.

It is also important to know that these attorneys are representing the estates of two other patients who died.

It was a little over two weeks ago when investigators said Paris Companies – a linen-cleaning company – was to blame for the mold outbreak at UPMC hospitals.

Paris Companies is located in DuBois.

Investigators reported finding the rhizopus fungus at its facility in DuBois and also in a bin of clean linens that were delivered to UPMC Montefiore.

This new lawsuit alleges the fungus was found at UPMC Shadyside.

“This infection is merciless. This infection is an invasive infection. It destroy organs, destroys them, very hard to treat,” attorney Jerry Meyers said.

“We are continuing with the claims that this was a combined cause from both the actions or inactions of UPMC, but also very much so this Paris linen company that supplied contaminated linens to all of UPMC’s hospitals for some time,” attorney Brendan Lupetin said.

UPMC has previously said the mold, “does not cause illness in anyone except for those with the most severely compromised immune systems.”

The attorneys say this newest patient was a person with a suppressed immune system.

