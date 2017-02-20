New Egg Confirmed In Rebuilt Hays Bald Eagle Nest

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania confirmed Monday morning that the Hays Bald Eagles have a new egg in their newly rebuilt nest.
The resilient birds made their new home less than a week after a wind storm toppled the tree that held their nest and first egg.
WATCH THE EAGLE CAMS:
Sunday, bird watchers noticed that the eagles were behaving as if they had a new egg.
24 hours later, the experts confirm, saying that the eagles consistently taking turns sitting in the nest and laying down within the nest shows they are incubating an egg.
Additionally, officials said “When the adult stands up, it is seen leaning down into the nest, indicative of egg-rolling behavior. The eagles roll the egg in the nest to ensure that the egg maintains a consistent temperature. The adults then lays back down over the egg to continue incubation.”
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter