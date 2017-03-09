WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Pittsburgh Steelers 2017 Free Agency Tracker

March 9, 2017 4:32 PM
Filed Under: Free Agency, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers, Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding players as the 2017 league year begins.

For all the latest news and updates about the Steelers’ wheeling and dealing in the free agent market, bookmark this page.

We’ll be updating this page with all the latest signings and other updates as the Steelers prepare to take a run at a seventh Lombardi Trophy.

In their first move of free agency, the Steelers are bringing back a familiar face.

Tight end David Johnson has agreed to terms with the Steelers the team reports.

The Steelers selected Johnson in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

He played four seasons with the Steelers, but signed with the San Diego Chargers as an unrestricted free agent and spent the 2014-15 seasons there.

It’s a two-year deal for Johnson.

