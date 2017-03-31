EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | Eaglet Hatch!

Emaciated Dog Found In Bridgeville Making Progress, ‘Thriving’

March 31, 2017 10:54 PM
Bridgeville, Cory

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials with Animal Friends say a dog found abused in Bridgeville earlier this year is making lots of progress in his recovery.

Cory was extremely emaciated when he was discovered in a now condemned home. He couldn’t walk on his own and had to be carried to safety.

He was given two blood transfusions and a healthy diet.

Now, the shelter says Cory is putting on weight and thriving. On their Facebook page, Animal Friends posted a video Friday evening showing a part of Cory’s evaluation by the shelter’s behavior team.

During his hug test, he’s seen enjoying a belly rub and even tries to lick his handler.

Animal Friends says: “Don’t worry, we have plenty of staff and volunteers to shower him with affection as he continues to prepare to find a loving home.”

Police charged the couple living in the home where the dog was found. Two children and five other animals were also found there, living in squalor.

Officers found animal feces throughout the home. They said there was also no running water and the only food item in the house was a spoiled package of chicken in the refrigerator.

The children were taken into protective custody and the home was later condemned.

As for Cory, he shelter says they will be providing more updates on him very soon.

