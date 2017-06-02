WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Cops: Lye Caused Kids’ Burned Throats At Chinese Restaurant

June 2, 2017 5:52 PM
Filed Under: Department of Agriculture, Lancaster, Lancaster County, Lye

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania police say it was lye that severely sickened two children after drinking what they believed to be apple juice at a Chinese buffet in March.

In a statement issued Friday, East Lampeter police say there was no evidence the ordeal at the Star Buffet & Grill near Lancaster was intentional. No criminal charges have been filed.

It wasn’t clear if the investigation remained open or if charges could be filed later.

A 10-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl were taken March 3 to Penn State Hershey Medical Center after their mouths and throats were burned by something in their drinks.

Inspectors found lye in the restaurant and took it to the state Department of Agriculture for analysis, in addition to samples from the kids’ cups and the apple juice container.

