Catfish Not Hard To Come By In Nashville

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Little’s Fish Company has been a staple in Nashville, Tennessee, for more than 60 years.

The owner, Chris Little, expects to be pretty busy the next couple days, busy giving away catfish to Predators fans.

“Kind of in response to the fish market in Pittsburgh, the guy wouldn’t sell any fish to the Predators’ fans, so we thought we would just give them away,” Little said.

So, he ordered 80 whole catfish, which are free to any Nashville fan with a ticket to Games 3 or 4.

“Pretty sure we’ll sell out of them, or give them all away,” said Little. “Whether they all make it to the ice, I don’t know.”

Jared Goodman doesn’t have tickets yet, but came in on Friday to buy two catfish, just in case. He says he has plans to make use of both at Bridgestone Arena. That’s if he gets tickets.

“I was trying to do it for Game 1 and nothing in Pittsburgh… nobody would sell the catfish to Preds fans,” said Goodman.

But Jake Waddell did manage to sneak one into PPG Paints Arena in the now infamous catfish-throwing stunt during Game 1 in Pittsburgh.

“I appreciate them dropping it, so I don’t have to go back up there,” said Waddell, of the criminal charges he was facing being dropped by the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office. “I appreciate them doing that, but I don’t know, I guess they kind of had to.”

Waddell says that was his first time throwing a catfish, and he says he has big plans for his second act, which could be Saturday night.

“I don’t know if I’d get kicked out and detained if I did it here [in Nashville], I’m not saying I am going to do it here, if I did, I think it would probably be received a little bit better than it was in Pittsburgh,” he said.

Waddell is now the face of catfish in Nashville, and doesn’t need Little’s Fish Company’s help getting one.

“I’ve got a friend a friend that pulled about a 40-pounder out of the Cumberland River that’s waiting for me, if I’m going to throw one,” Waddell said.