Stanley Cup Clears Airport Security On Its Way To Nashville

June 11, 2017 5:02 PM
Filed Under: Conn Smythe Trophy, Nashville Predators, Philip Pritchard, Pittsburgh Penguins, Stanley Cup

NASHVILLE (KDKA) — It’s on its way, Penguins fans! The Stanley Cup is heading to Nashville.

The “Keeper of the Cup,” Philip Pritchard, tweeted photos Sunday afternoon showing the Stanley Cup going through an airport x-ray machine.

Pritchard later tweeted a photo of bags on a luggage cart, saying the Stanley Cup and the Conn Smythe Trophy were cleared to board the plane as he heads to Nashville.

Saturday, he posted photos of the trophies being cleaned, “just in case.”

The Penguins could secure the cup with a Game 6 victory Sunday night in Nashville.

Pittsburghers are hopeful that the Stanley Cup Final series will come to an end tonight. Fans will flock to PPG Paints Arena to watch the game at a sold-out indoor watch party and at the outdoor big screen.

