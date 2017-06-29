Beaver & Butler County Fireworks Listings 2017

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Brighten up your July 4th holiday by enjoying fireworks displays and community events throughout Beaver and Butler Counties!
4th Of July Around The Area
- Allegheny County Fireworks Listings
- Fayette & Greene Counties Fireworks Listings
- Washington County Fireworks Listings
- Armstrong, Indiana & Westmoreland County Fireworks Listings
- Guide To Pittsburgh’s Best 2017 Independence Day Events
- Summer Guide
BEAVER COUNTY
Ambridge
Hosted By Ambridge Fireworks Committee
DATE: July 2
WHERE: Ambridge Walter Panek Park
Hopewell Township
Park Fest
DATE: July 8
TIME: 5 -10 p.m.
WHERE: Hopewell Park
Midland
Midland’s 4th of July Celebration
DATE: July 4
TIME: Parade – 10 a.m., fireworks – 10 p.m.
WHERE: Midland Avenue
BUTLER COUNTY
Big Butler Fair
DATE: June 30 – July 8
MORE DETAILS: Big Butler Fair
Fireworks
DATE: July 4
TIME: Dusk
WHERE: Big Butler Fairgrounds
1127 Big Butler Road Prospect, PA 16052
Cranberry Township
Community Days
DATE: July 13 – 14
TIME: All Day
WHERE: Community Park
Zelienople
July 4th Parade
DATE: July 4
TIME: 11 a.m.
WHERE: Main Street Zelienople
Fireworks
DATE: July 4
TIME: Dusk
WHERE: Zelienople Community Park
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter