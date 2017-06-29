4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS: Allegheny | Beaver & Butler | Fayette & Greene | Washington | Armstrong, Indiana & Westmoreland | More Events | Weather | Traffic | Summer Guide

Beaver & Butler County Fireworks Listings 2017

June 29, 2017 12:11 PM
Filed Under: 4th of July, America, Beaver County, Butler County, Fireworks, Fourth of July, Fourth Of July Fireworks, July 4th, Patriotic

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Brighten up your July 4th holiday by enjoying fireworks displays and community events throughout Beaver and Butler Counties!

4th Of July Around The Area

 

BEAVER COUNTY

 

Ambridge
Hosted By Ambridge Fireworks Committee
DATE: July 2
WHERE: Ambridge Walter Panek Park

Hopewell Township
Park Fest
DATE: July 8
TIME: 5 -10 p.m.
WHERE: Hopewell Park

Midland
Midland’s 4th of July Celebration
DATE: July 4
TIME: Parade – 10 a.m., fireworks – 10 p.m.
WHERE: Midland Avenue

 

BUTLER COUNTY

 

Big Butler Fair
DATE: June 30 – July 8
MORE DETAILS: Big Butler Fair

Fireworks
DATE: July 4
TIME: Dusk
WHERE: Big Butler Fairgrounds
1127 Big Butler Road Prospect, PA 16052

Cranberry Township
Community Days
DATE: July 13 – 14
TIME: All Day
WHERE: Community Park

Zelienople
July 4th Parade
DATE: July 4
TIME: 11 a.m.
WHERE: Main Street Zelienople

Fireworks
DATE: July 4
TIME: Dusk
WHERE: Zelienople Community Park

