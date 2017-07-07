SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Fleury & Family Meet Namesake Penguin At National Aviary

July 7, 2017 11:39 AM
Filed Under: flower, Marc-Andre Fleury, National Aviary

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An African penguin named Flower met its puck-stopping namesake on Thursday.

According to the National Aviary, Marc-Andre Fleury and his family got up close with the penguin during a special visit.

“The National Aviary team was delighted to be able provide a day of fun for the Fleury family as a special send off and as a thank you for being a part of Pittsburgh and the National Aviary through the years,” says Cheryl Tracy, Executive Director of the National Aviary.

flower penguin Fleury & Family Meet Namesake Penguin At National Aviary

(Photo Courtesy: National Aviary)

During their visit, the Fleury family got to meet Valentino the sloth and try out the new Birdly attraction.

Last month, the National Aviary hosted a Marc-Andre Fleury Appreciation Day. During those festivities, Flower the penguin received its name.

fleury flower Fleury & Family Meet Namesake Penguin At National Aviary

(Photo Courtesy: National Aviary)

Organizers said it was a proper sendoff for Fleury who spent 14 seasons with the Penguins and recently left in the NHL Expansion Draft for the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

fleury aviary Fleury & Family Meet Namesake Penguin At National Aviary

(Photo Courtesy: National Aviary)

