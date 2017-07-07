Fleury & Family Meet Namesake Penguin At National Aviary

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An African penguin named Flower met its puck-stopping namesake on Thursday.
According to the National Aviary, Marc-Andre Fleury and his family got up close with the penguin during a special visit.
“The National Aviary team was delighted to be able provide a day of fun for the Fleury family as a special send off and as a thank you for being a part of Pittsburgh and the National Aviary through the years,” says Cheryl Tracy, Executive Director of the National Aviary.
During their visit, the Fleury family got to meet Valentino the sloth and try out the new Birdly attraction.
Last month, the National Aviary hosted a Marc-Andre Fleury Appreciation Day. During those festivities, Flower the penguin received its name.
Organizers said it was a proper sendoff for Fleury who spent 14 seasons with the Penguins and recently left in the NHL Expansion Draft for the Las Vegas Golden Knights.
