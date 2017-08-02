Rostraver Ice Garden Unable To Host Penguins’ Preseason Game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Rostraver Ice Garden, winner of this year’s Kraft Hockeyville USA contest, won’t be hosting a Pittsburgh Penguins preseason game after all.

According to the Penguins, the complex will not be equipped at that time to host the preseason game against the St. Louis Blues.

In a press release, Kraft Hockeyville officials say they came to the decision to move the game after a thorough and careful review.

“Decisions regarding the location of Kraft Hockeyville™ USA NHL Pre-Season game venues are made by all Kraft Hockeyville™ USA partners who work together to ensure that each year’s game is held in a facility that meets the standards required in the competition’s official rules.”

Instead, the Sept. 24 game has been moved to the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township.

For the Penguins’ full preseason schedule, click here.

Officials say the majority of the tickets will go to youth hockey players who use the Rostraver Ice Garden and the Belle Vernon community.

While the game has been moved, the community celebration has not.

Kraft Hockeyville is still planning a four-day party in Belle Vernon and Rostraver that will include youth hockey clinics, a parade and appearances by the Stanley Cup and the Penguins.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

On the morning of the game, the Pens will hold their practice session at the Rostraver Ice Garden.

Pittsburgh Penguins CEO and President David Morehouse said in a statement:

“The Penguins are excited to hold a practice session at Rostraver Ice Garden, which was the site of some of our training camps in the 1970s. We’re also looking forward to bringing our game entertainment operation, including anthem singer Jeff Jimerson, to what should be a very unique youth hockey game at Rostraver. It’s an honor to join with Kraft Heinz, the NHL and the NHL Players’ Association in saluting Belle Vernon as Kraft Hockeyville USA 2017.”

Also, Jimerson will be hosting a contest to find a local resident to sing at the preseason game.

The Rostraver Ice Garden won the Kraft Hockeyville contest back in April. As part of the grand prize, they are receiving receive $150,000 in arena upgrades.