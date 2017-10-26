Security Guard Reportedly Pushed By Student, Injured At North Side Elementary School

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A security guard was injured after he was reportedly pushed by a student at Pittsburgh King Elementary School on Thursday.

According to a witness, a student pushed the security guard down at the school.

School officials say the security officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment for his injuries. He has since been released.

This is the third incident at that school in two weeks.

A teacher was followed and assaulted with a brick after school on Oct. 18. The incident happened after the teacher confiscated a student’s cell phone.

A second incident happened at the school Tuesday. A fifth grade student reportedly punched a teacher in the face.

Pittsburgh Public Schools superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlet visited the school Thursday morning and promised changes were coming, including hiring individuals that’s going to seek out programming for social and emotional learning.