Police Identify Suspect In Fatal Shooting Of New Kensington Police Officer

Filed Under: Local TV, New Kensington, New Kensington Police, Officer Brian Shaw, Officer Shooting, Rahmael Sal Holt

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have identified the suspect in the fatal shooting of a New Kensington police officer.

Police say 29-year-old Rahmael Sal Holt has been identified as the person who shot and killed 25-year-old Officer Brian Shaw on Friday night. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Holt is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

A $40,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Holt’s arrest.

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Leishman Avenue in New Kensington around 8:15 p.m. Friday.

The shooting happened after police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. Someone in the vehicle tried to flee, prompting a foot chase. Sometime during the pursuit, shots were fired and 25-year-old Shaw, a patrolman, was struck in the chest.

New Kensington Police Chief Jim Klein says Shaw was wearing a vest at the time of the shooting, but Shaw died from his injuries.

Holt was still at large early Sunday morning.

At a press conference Saturday afternoon, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Steven Limani said investigators knew why Holt was pulled over but did not provide further details.

A woman was taken into custody at a Marathon gas station in Tarentum to be questioned by police Saturday evening. Multiple sources told KDKA the woman was Holt’s girlfriend.

