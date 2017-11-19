Police Identify Suspect In Fatal Shooting Of New Kensington Police Officer

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have identified the suspect in the fatal shooting of a New Kensington police officer.

Police say 29-year-old Rahmael Sal Holt has been identified as the person who shot and killed 25-year-old Officer Brian Shaw on Friday night. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Update New Kensington Police Officer Shooting: Rahmael Sal HOLT (DOB 05/31/88) has been identified as the person who shot and killed Officer Shaw. A warrant has been issued for Holt's arrest. Consider Holt armed and dangerous! Call 911 with info on his location. Pictured below pic.twitter.com/6L6vqQ0WVs — Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) November 19, 2017

Holt is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

A $40,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Holt’s arrest.

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Leishman Avenue in New Kensington around 8:15 p.m. Friday.

The shooting happened after police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. Someone in the vehicle tried to flee, prompting a foot chase. Sometime during the pursuit, shots were fired and 25-year-old Shaw, a patrolman, was struck in the chest.

New Kensington Police Chief Jim Klein says Shaw was wearing a vest at the time of the shooting, but Shaw died from his injuries.

Holt was still at large early Sunday morning.

At a press conference Saturday afternoon, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Steven Limani said investigators knew why Holt was pulled over but did not provide further details.

A woman was taken into custody at a Marathon gas station in Tarentum to be questioned by police Saturday evening. Multiple sources told KDKA the woman was Holt’s girlfriend.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details