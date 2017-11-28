Woodland Hills District Calls For End To Violence After 2 Students Killed

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Administrators in the Woodland Hills School District have issued a plea after the district has lost two students in less than a week.

“We really need to come together as a community and help stop this,” Woodland Hills School District Assistant Superintendent Licia Lentz said.

On Monday, 16-year-old Jerame Turner was shot in Turtle Creek on George Street.

Police say Turner was shot multiple times and died at Forbes Hospital.

Lentz says Turner was on the football team and just an outstanding young man.

“His family has deep roots in the school district. His mother is a graduate of Woodland Hills, he has two older brothers that came through the system, both went to school and played football and had full scholarships…He has a twin sister that goes to school here, a basketball player and a cheerleader…just a very strong family,” Lentz said.

A 13-year-old boy was also shot Monday night. He was shot in the arm and remains in the hospital. Police say he ran nearly a half mile from the scene to Chestnut Street, where he was found.

Two 911 calls were made with the first around 11 p.m. The second came minutes later.

Police say a neighbor told them he heard someone yell “don’t do it” and then he heard gun shots.

On Saturday, a 14-year-old Woodland Hills student was shot in the middle of the street in Lincoln-Lemington. Augustus Gray, of Braddock, died at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

Woodland Hills Superintendent Alan Johnson says these are difficult times for the district.

“Disbelief, to have it happen once is bad, to have it happen twice in a couple of days is beyond anything I have ever experienced before and something no school should have to deal with, but we are,” Johnson said.

Allegheny County Police say they have no clear motive for the shootings or suspects.