By Jessica Wasik Shopping for family and friends during the holidays can be a tedious, time-consuming task. Between braving the rush of crowds scouting sales at brick-and-mortar stores to finding time to snag the best deals online, many Pittsburghers admit to dreading gift shopping. Factor in the challenge of finding the perfect gift for your recipient and it’s no surprise that more people are turning to gift cards this holiday season. Gift cards are ideal because they offer you convenience coupled with the guarantee that your family and friends will love what they receive; after all, they get to pick it out! If you’re looking to add gift cards to your loved ones’ stockings, check out these five local gift card ideas.

Oakmont Bakery

531 Allegheny Ave.

Oakmont, PA 15139

(412) 826-1606

www.oakmontbakery.com Even with the mass amounts of holiday baking that takes place this time of year, many of us just can’t get enough sweet treats. For the cookie connoisseur in your life, a gift card from Oakmont Bakery is a must! Satisfy their sweet tooth cakes and cupcakes, donuts, pastries, breads, bagels, cookie trays and even gluten-free desserts. Place your order for a gift card by contacting the store via telephone.

Exquisite Styles Salon & Day Spa

3234 Brodhead Road

Aliquippa, PA 15001

(724) 774-4770

www.exqstyles.com Gift cards are a guaranteed way to ensure that your recipients will treat themselves to something they may have otherwise done. For many, especially women or those who spend their holiday season treating others, there’s nothing like receiving a little me-time. Exquisite Styles Salon & Day Spa in Aliquippa carries gift certificates that can be used toward a day of pampering just in time for the holidays. Give the gift of glam, including facials, waxing services, nail care, spray tanning, massages and styling appointments. Call the salon to purchase yours or stop in its Broadhead Road location.

Cioppino

2350 Railroad St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

(412) 281-6593

www.cioppinoofpittsburgh.com Men can be one of the more challenging demographics to shop for during the holidays. That's where Cioppino can help with their gift cards designed with your guy in mind. Whether he enjoys cigars, throwing back a few drinks with his friends or a delicious steak or seafood dinner, Cioppino has got you covered with gift ideas. Holiday gift cards with the restaurant's Bonus Bucks are available through Dec. 31, 2017 and can be used in Cioppino's cigar bar or restaurant. Surprise the man in your life with a visit to what CBS has named among the places for best guys night out and best cigar bar in the city.

Commonplace Coffeehouse

5827 Forbes Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15217

(412) 422-0404

www.thecommonplacecoffeehouse.com This time of year can really wipe you out, between shopping, cooking and baking, decorating and attending holiday celebrations. If someone you know can use a little pick-me-up, a gift card from Commonplace Coffeehouse will certainly do. Grab a gift card, load up an amount and spread some caffeinated cheer. Shop a variety of coffee and brewing equipment that is perfect for warming up on winter mornings and putting a little pep in your step during the holidays. Visit Commonplace Coffeehouse’s Squirrel Hill location to pick up a gift card for that someone special.