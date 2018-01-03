By Janelle Sheetz The workday is often hurried and busy, leaving little time — and sometimes little thought — for lunch. But a good lunch doesn’t have to mean a long wait. Plenty of downtown Pittsburgh lunch spots serve up delicious but quick meals, perfect for stepping out of the office to enjoy while still allowing you to not feel rushed on your break and get back to work in a timely manner. Here are some of your best options for a fast lunch, from creative salads to pizzas cooked in 90 seconds.

Apollo Cafe

429 Forbes Ave., Suite #100

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

(412) 471-3033

www.apollocafepittsburgh.com Located on Forbes Avenue halfway between Macy’s and the City-County building, the family-run Apollo Cafe offers up delicious lunches at a reasonable price, with a large, varied menu suited for everybody — including plenty of vegetarian options. Grab a sandwich, salad, or soup, or try their Mediterranean food like hummus, gyros, and tabooli. For a Friday treat, try the fish sandwich or baked fish over rice. Get yourself a dessert, too, whether it’s an Italian or Greek pastry, pie, or homemade rice pudding.

Bluebird Kitchen

221 Forbes Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

(412) 642-4414

www.bluebirdkitchen.com Bluebird Kitchen’s two downtown locations — Forbes Avenue and Stanwix Street — make getting a quick lunch even easier and more convenient. Their menu often changes daily, as they focus on cooking what’s in season and using local ingredients, but you’ll find a number of sandwiches, soups, and salads, including vegetarian options, plus dessert. They also offer catering and delivery.

Earth Inspired Salads

220 Fifth Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

(412) 281-1113

www.earthinspiredsalads.com Salads sometimes get a bad rap, derided as boring or bland, but Earth Inspired Salads proves otherwise. At their two locations on Fifth Avenue and in the Alcoa building, they serve up healthy, fresh, and fast salads and grain bowls, plus sandwiches in the Alcoa building and a make-your-own option. From Thai salads to their Fiesta bowl, you’re sure to find a unique, delicious creation. Related: Best Unique Soup Spots In Pittsburgh

Stone Neapolitan Pizzeria

300 Liberty Ave., Suite #100

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

(412) 904-4531

www.stonepizzeria.com Grabbing a pizza for lunch doesn’t have to take long — at fast-casual Stone Neapolitan Pizzeria, their wood-fired pizzas cook in just 90 seconds, leaving you plenty of time to eat and enjoy them, and you can even watch while they cook. Both the pizza dough and mozzarella cheese are made in-house, and all ingredients are fresh. You’ll find more than pizza on the menu, though, with options including sandwiches and salads.