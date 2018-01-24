Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The suspect wanted in connection with the shooting earlier this week inside the Wendy’s at Edgewood Towne Centre is now in police custody.

Allegheny County Police say Ronald Burton was arrested by the the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Fugitive Squad around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday at a home on McCarrell Street in McKeesport.

He’s accused of shooting 27-year-old Andre Johnson Jr. inside the Wendy’s on Monday night. Burton was working in the fast food restaurant at the time.

Investigators say Burton is claiming he shot Johnson in self-defense. He told police Johnson had a gun and was going to shoot him, so he shot Johnson in the stomach and took off.

Police said surveillance video shows Burton walk towards a table and Johnson walk up behind him. Both men then reach toward their waistbands, and that’s when Burton allegedly pulled out the gun.

Burton faces multiple charges in the case, including, persons not to possess a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license and tampering with evidence.

He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

The victim was last listed in critical condition at UPMC Mercy Hospital.

