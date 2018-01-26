FISH FRY SEASON: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — He may not be with the Pirates anymore, but you can’t deny how much Pittsburgh still loves Andrew McCutchen.

And that feeling is obviously reciprocated.

On Friday, one of McCutchen’s social media posts got lots of attention.

He tweeted that he needed someone to throw batting practice to him. When the tweet went out, just about the entire city responded.

But only a few lucky Pittsburghers were able to lend a hand, and that’s where the North Allegheny High School baseball team stepped in.

Their pitching coach, Sean Holliday, responded to Cutch on Twitter, saying: “I’m at North Allegheny HS right now. Come on up. I throw bp for a living.”

After his session with the team, McCutchen posted a photo with the students to thank them and their coaches.

The tweet said: “A big thanks to @CoachSeanTCT @NA_baseball2017 for helping a brotha out by throwing me some bp! Nice chatting it up w/ the Seniors as well.”

It’s sure to be a day the kids, and thir coaches, will remember forever.

