By Jessica Wasik Many know that February is Black History Month, a time to celebrate the countless accomplishments and achievements of black Americans and their role in shaping our country’s history. What you may not know, however, is that there are tons of ways to commemorate this annual observance right here in Pittsburgh. As a city rich in African American culture, you’ll find a variety of activities and events designed around Black History Month, ranging from cultural art events to entertainment. Embrace the African American contributions and culture this month at these five events.

Standing On My Sisters’ Shoulders

205 Beechwood Blvd.

Pittsburgh, PA 15217

(412) 454-6000

www.heinzhistorycenter.org On Feb. 28, the Heinz History Center’s African American Program will host a sponsored screening of “Standing on My Sisters’ Shoulders” followed by a discussion covering this part of its From Slavery to Freedom Film Series. Engulf yourself in the impact and lives of Mississippi women during their fight for Civil Rights in this captivating tale of passion, dedication and commitment. Stroll the new From Slavery to Freedom Garden, a recent addition to the Frick Environmental Center filled with a variety of plants once used for food and medicine throughout the 18th and 19th century. Admission to the public film screening is free.

Women Of Color HerStory

Chatham University’s Jennie King Mellon Library, First Floor

Woodland Road

Pittsburgh, PA 15232

(412) 365-1670

www.chatham.edu Celebrate an entire month of African American women at the Jennie King Library at Chatham University for its Women of Color HerStory event. The event begins on Feb. 15 and continues through Mar. 15 on the first floor of the Library located on Woodland Road. Its Black History Month display will feature a “black girl magic”-themed display, highlighting items that embrace the lives, celebrations, success and struggles of African American women. Admission to Women of Color HerStory is free.

Kevin Howard Concert

Backstage Bar at Theater Square

655 Penn Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

(412) 456-6666

www.trustarts.org Backstage Bar at Theater Square will welcome Pittsburgh's own Kevin Howard, one of the world's leading keyboardists, composers, writers, businessmen and producers. This award-winning jazz artist will perform the very music that transformed his career and shaped the music of African American history. The concert is scheduled for Feb. 20 at 5 p.m. Admission to Kevin Howard's performance is free.

Showcase Noir

August Wilson Center for African American Culture

980 Liberty Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

(412) 456-6666

www.trustarts.org The Showcase Noir Art and Design Fair and Sale is back for its 15th year as one of the city’s most popular ways to celebrate Black History Month. Explore the gorgeous artwork mediums, eye-catching accessories and apparel, and even home decor created by up-and-coming African American artists from Pittsburgh and throughout the country. While you’re there, be sure to take in the beautiful history of the August Wilson Center itself, which is an integral part of Pittsburgh history and art. The Showcase Noir Art and Design Fair and Sale is slated or Feb. 23-25 at the August Wilson Center for African American Culture. Admission to this family friendly event is free.