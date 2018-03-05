Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CARNEGIE (KDKA) — What was once a cornerstone in the heart of Carnegie is now a burned-out shell.

Yellow caution tape ropes off the building that housed the popular Italian eatery PaPa J’s and 25 residents.

Rachel Lenfestey lived there for six years.

“This is my home, absolutely,” she said. “I loved my home.”

She watched the 100-year-old building burn Friday night after she narrowly escaped the intense flames and smoke.

“I got the fire extinguisher and I was about to pull the pin, and I looked at it and thought, ‘If we stay here any longer, we’re going to die,'” she said.

John Michael Wells, 64, also lived there. He was in charge of the building’s maintenance. He perished in the fire.

The damage was extensive. Right now, the future of the building is unclear.

“We contacted our engineer who has a structural engineer on staff, so they came in,” Carnegie Borough manager Steve Beuter said. “Our main goal was just to make sure the exterior was safe in order to keep things moving and this coming week when we can look a little bit deeper into it.”

At this point, no residents have been allowed back inside. The Red Cross is helping those who don’t have a place to stay.

Watch KDKA-TV News at 5 and 6 p.m. for more on this story.