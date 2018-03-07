Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CARNEGIE (KDKA) — Michael Wells, 64, might be gone, but, his sister, Helen Campbell, says he will never be forgotten.

“My heart is broken that he passed away,” said Campbell. “I can’t believe the people that have been coming from Carnegie to the funeral home.”

“I can’t thank them enough for doing this for my dad and my family,” said Wells’ daughter, Michelle Wells.

Wells lost his life in a fire that destroyed a building that housed a restaurant and apartments last week in Carnegie. His life savings are also gone.

“He kept a lot of his cash in his apartment, and there’s nothing left. It’s all gone, all burned up,” said Wells.

The Troiani family paid for his funeral expenses.

“I pledged to honor Mike Wells in every way,” said Michael Troiani.

Troiani and his family own the building, which housed several apartments and the popular Papa J’s restaurant. Wells worked for Troiani for more than two decades as a building manager and maintenance man. He lived in one of the apartments and was home the night of the fire.

“He was knowledgeable. He was resourceful. He could fix anything,” said Troiani. “He was anything I needed him to be without asking.”

Wells left a lasting impression on the people of Carnegie.

“All 42 of the Papa J’s staff showed up in support of Mike Wells,” said Troiani.

“Even people from like 20 years ago that don’t even know me come up and tell me how great my dad was. How great it was to work with him. How much they learned from him and how much he will be missed,” said Michelle.

“I know he’s in heaven,” said Campbell.

Troiani said Wells donated both of his corneas.

Troiani is asking the Borough of Carnegie to help with fundraising for the Wells family, the tenants displaced and his employees who are out of work right now. To donate, visit: http://carnegieborough.com/