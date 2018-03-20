Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – A winter storm is causing trouble on roads across western Pennsylvania.

The westbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike are blocked at mile marker 111.6, near Somerset.

A tractor-trailer is blocking all lanes and traffic is backing up in that area.

Earlier, Turnpike officials said certain vehicles would be banned as of 8 p.m. Tuesday. Those vehicles include empty straight CDL-weighted trucks, double trailers, tractors hauling empty trailers, and any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or sport utility vehicles. Also banned as of 8 p.m. Tuesday are all motorcycles and all recreational vehicles.

Turnpike officials said a comprehensive commercial vehicle ban or speed restrictions could be imposed as storm conditions develop.

PennDOT has closed a section of Route 30 in both directions in Somerset and Westmoreland counties, due to jackknifed tractor-trailers.

The road is closed from the intersection of Nature Run Road in Ligonier, to the intersection of Route 985 and Somerset Pike in Jennerstown.

In Fayette County, the eastbound lane of U.S. Route 40 is closed between Hopwood and Jumonville Road.

According to PennDOT, multiple tractor-trailers are stuck on a steep grade. The road will remain closed until the trucks can be removed.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 8 p.m. Tuesday through 8 p.m. Wednesday as much of the area can expect to see about 4 to 6 inches of accumulation.

Drivers can also expect to see slippery conditions during the Wednesday morning commute.

