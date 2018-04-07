EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
Filed Under:Apartment Collapse, Electric Avenue, Local TV, Route 30

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Part of Route 30 has collapsed in east Pittsburgh, damaging an apartment building. All other apartment buildings have been evacuated.

apartment collapse 2 Route 30 Collapses In East Pittsburgh, Apartment Building Damaged

Photo Courtesy: KDKA Photographer Tim Lawson

One resident of the apartment that collapsed told KDKA that she has been evacuated from the apartment to a hotel on Friday.

Another resident told KDKA all seven apartment complexes have now been evacuated as of Saturday morning. Residents were required to leave the buildings immediately and only residents that needed to retrieve critical items such as medication were allowed to return accompanied by firefighters.

apartment collapse Route 30 Collapses In East Pittsburgh, Apartment Building Damaged

Photo Courtesy: KDKA Photographer Tim Lawson

The landslide had already forced the closure of Route 30 in East Pittsburgh along Electric Avenue, Friday Afternoon.

Eastbound Route 30 Closed To All Traffic In East Pittsburgh

Stay with KDKA for more information on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch