PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Part of Route 30 has collapsed in east Pittsburgh, damaging an apartment building. All other apartment buildings have been evacuated.

One resident of the apartment that collapsed told KDKA that she has been evacuated from the apartment to a hotel on Friday.

Another resident told KDKA all seven apartment complexes have now been evacuated as of Saturday morning. Residents were required to leave the buildings immediately and only residents that needed to retrieve critical items such as medication were allowed to return accompanied by firefighters.

The landslide had already forced the closure of Route 30 in East Pittsburgh along Electric Avenue, Friday Afternoon.

