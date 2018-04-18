By Janelle Sheetz Cinco de Mayo, celebrating the unexpected victory of the Mexican army over France at the Battle of Puebla during the 1862 Franco-Mexican War, may be a minor holiday in Mexico, but here in the states, parties abound. From specials on tacos to margaritas, Pittsburgh has plenty of ways to celebrate, and with the holiday falling on a Saturday this year, you can have a good time without having to worry about work the next morning. Here are some of the best celebrations.

Taco Takeover

East Carson Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15203

(412) 431-3535

www.showclix.com/event/taco-takeover-pittsburgh Get your fill of tacos with Taco Takeover, taking place on the South Side courtesy of Bar Crawl Nation. But forget the typical Carson Street bar crawl — hit up multiple bars and restaurants on Cinco de Mayo for tacos, margaritas and cervezas. Each ticket includes one free taco, plus the chance of additional free tacos at all venues when you check in with the official event app. General admission tickets cost $19.99, while VIP tickets are $29.99.

Mad Mex

370 Atwood St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

(412) 681-5656

www.madmex.com Owned by the local Big Burrito restaurant group, local Mexican chain Mad Mex is sure to deliver great food and drinks for Cinco de Mayo. And with locations all over the Pittsburgh area, from Oakland to Cranberry to Canonsburg, you’re sure to be able to enjoy the fun and deliciousness no matter where you live.

Say No Mas

Pittsburgh, PA 15201

www.eventbrite.com/e/cinco-de-mayo-say-no-mas-tickets-44416793826 Party with Good Days Better Nights at their Say No Mas event, featuring, of course, margaritas and free tacos. Tickets are $20 in advance, $40 day of. Free tickets will also be hidden across the city, so be sure to follow @gdbnpgh on Twitter for your chance to find them. Related: Best Places For Corn Dishes In Pittsburgh