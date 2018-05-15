Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) – Police are working to retrieve information from a cell phone after a woman was gunned down in her driveway in Aliquippa.

Aliquippa police and the Beaver County district attorney met Tuesday morning to discuss the investigation regarding the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Rachael DelTondo.

More on Rachel DelTondo Murder Case

Sources: Aliquippa Murder Victim, Rachel DelTondo, Was Victim Of Confidential Information Leak

Get Marty: Rachel DelTondo’s Family Living Through Wedding Dress Nightmare, Seeks Refund

A family member said DelTondo was returning home from getting ice cream with a friend and was shot as she got out of the car. Neighbors said they heard as many 10 to 12 shots.

Prior to Tueday’s meeting, District Attorney David Lozier said several agencies are working hard on the case.

“Having a meeting right now with all the detectives that are working on the case. As you know, this is an ongoing homicide investigation. We have an active group with the Pennsylvania State Police, the Beaver County Detective Bureau and the Aliquippa Police Department working very hard together,” Lozier said.

Lozier would not talk about possible suspects or a person of interest.

However, he did say a cell phone is now in the possession of investigators and information from that phone will be retrieved. Lozier did not specify whose phone is being investigated.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details