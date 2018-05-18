Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) — Police have interviewed the older brother of the man whose home they served a second search warrant at in connection with the death of a former teacher in Beaver County.

Family members of Sheldon Jeter, Jr., 20, told KDKA’s Meghan Schiller that the full story will come out eventually and they look forward to talking to the media.

But investigators remain interested in Jeter, filing a second search warrant Thursday to search his Orchard Street home.

According to search warrant, investigators combed through the home for clothes and guns, specifically a 9mm. They also wanted cell phones, laptops, tablets, video game systems and any written notes to or from the victim, 33-year-old Rachael DelTondo.

“A wonderful girl, always bubbly, she had a personality out of this world,” said former Beaver County Sheriff George David.

David told KDKA’s Meghan Schiller that he knew the victim and her family well. He worked the streets of Aliquippa for decades and says this case is unique.

“There’s a lot of twists and turns, a lot of rumors and a lot of people that don’t know what they’re talking about. They just ought to shut their mouth and let the family deal with it, let the D.A. deal with it and the Aliquippa Police and state police deal with it.”

More on Rachel DelTondo Murder Case:

The most recent piece of information is an interview between police and RaShawn Bolton, the older brother of Sheldon Jeter, Jr.

According to the warrant, Bolton told police he was in a “serious relationship” with the victim, dating back to December 2017.

He told police about an altercation from three months ago when he and DelTondo were outside his home. Sheldon showed up and reportedly said, “That [expletive] told me she was with Amy,” and then said, “if my brother wasn’t here, I’d [expletive] you up.”

According to the report, Bolton had previously asked his younger brother, Sheldon, if he was in a sexual relationship with DelTondo, to which he reportedly answered, saying, “Why you calling me, bro, you never call, you’re weird as [expletive].'”

Bolton told police that his brother then laughed and hung up the phone.