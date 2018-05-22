Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) – Sources tell KDKA investigator Andy Sheehan that police are now looking into the version of events reported by one of the last people to see a murdered Aliquippa school teacher alive.

Lauren Watkins, 17, was a friend of 33-year old Rachael DelTondo and was with her shortly before she was shot to death in her parents’ driveway on Mother’s Day.

Since then, police have retraced DelTondo’s steps and the movements of several of her friends, including Watkins.

According to sources, police are now examining Watkins’ cellphone.

Watkins told police that she and DelTondo drove around town together the afternoon before the murder, stopping at a Circle K convenience store.

Watkins reportedly told police she later took DelTondo home so she could change clothes. Then, the two picked up their friend, Tyrie Jeter, and travelled to Hank’s Frozen Custard in New Brighton for ice cream.

Sources say Watkins reported dropping DelTondo back at her parents’ home around 10:44 p.m. and reported seeing no one suspicious before she left to drop off Jeter.

More on Rachel DelTondo Murder Case:

At 10:48 p.m., police received a report of shots fired, and responding officers found DelTondo dead in the driveway.

Tyrie Jeter is the older brother of 20-year old Sheldon Jeter, who is reported to have had an on-again-off-again romantic relationship with DelTondo since he was 17. Sheldon Jeter is reported to have texted with the group, including DelTondo, his brother and Watkins in the hours before the murder about whether they had gone to the ice cream shop without him.

Police have also questioned Sheldon Jeter and seized his cellphone and some of his clothing. His attorney has repeatedly told reporters that Jeter had nothing to do with DelTondo’s murder.

Watkins is the daughter of Aliquippa police officer Kenneth Watkins, who sources say, showed up at the scene the night of the murder and argued with investigators.

Since then he has been put on paid administrative leave. Police have also executed a search warrant on the Facebook page of Stephanie Watkins, mother of Lauren and wife of Kenneth.