Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Kenny Chesney will perform at Heinz Field on Saturday, but some boaters have been docked on the North Shore for days.

The boats are lined up and those aboard say they are ready for the Chesney concert.

Some of the boaters arrived on Tuesday and are just relaxing and waiting for the big show.

Don Greer who cruised up from Washington, Pennsylvania and says there are differences between boat fans and landside fans.

“The boat fans enjoy the music a little bit more, boat fans are different from the guys up there. We’re a lot cleaner down here. Take a look around, we have garbage cans they pick up trash two to three times a day. You don’t see that happening in the parking lots,” he said.

“We’ve loved Kenny Chesney forever, but this is actually the first time I have boated here for Kenny, so I am excited,” Joe Throckmorton said. “A few years ago actually Kenny came down and sang on the boats…We got the stage for him.”

Earlier this week, special rules and regulations were announced for fans attending the show.

First, a zero tolerance policy will be in effect.

“Those who are coming to drink heavily, or misbehave, or to create problems, there’s going to be a zero tolerance. They will be cited or arrested very quickly. We are not going to let anything get out of hand as has happened in the past,” Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said.

The U.S. Coast Guard issued special rules allowing rafting only up to 100 feet from shoreline.

Parking lots open at 1 p.m. Saturday and you must have a ticket to enter the parking lot.

The NFL’s clear bag policy will also be in place for the “Trip Around the Sun Tour.” Fans will not be able to bring selfie sticks, coolers, large bags, alcohol and other prohibited items inside the stadium.

For more information on the bag policy, click here.