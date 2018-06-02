Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The “zero tolerance policy” announced for Saturday’s Kenny Chesney concert seems to have made a difference, with officials saying this year was the best-behaved crowd yet.

Pittsburgh officials had police on the ground, mounted police on horseback, medics, Coast Guard and more.

“We also have a number of municipalities that have provided medical services as well, so you know, it’s a big event for the city of Pittsburgh,” the city’s chief operations officer, Guy Costa, said. “So we put a big plan together, working again with everybody, and so far things are going well.”

There was a zero tolerance policy for crime and disturbances this year.

“We haven’t had any issues. We’re good people, we clean up after ourselves, we drink a lot, and we have a good time,” concertgoer Katie Tucker said.

Authorities even used a high-tech skywatch tower to keep an eye on tailgaters from above.

There were also strict policies on trash and clean-up.

“We brought trash bags ourselves. We’re trying to be as careful as we can, recycling even. Hopefully everybody else does the same thing,” Chris Vizzini, of Castle Shannon, said. “Personally, I feel like a lot of people are little more behaved than they have been in the previous years, so hopefully that continues.”

Costa told KDKA-TV’s Kym Gable that fans “cooperated” this year more than ever.

“The clean-up will continue throughout the night, but it looks pretty good right now,” he said.

Costa said, as of 10:30 p.m., there had been one arrest. It happened at a nearby restaurant on the North Shore, not at the concert site.

Pennsylvania State Police said between noon and 5 p.m., they issued 22 citations to minors for underage drinking in Heinz Field parking lots. Three of those minors were juveniles. They also issued three citations for fake IDs and one citation for disorderly conduct.

Police also seized 240 oz. of beer from two individuals who were suspected of selling without a license. Criminal charges are pending against those two individuals.