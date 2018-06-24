Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DETROIT (KDKA) — Rapper Nas took a moment during a concert Saturday night to mention 17-year-old Antwon Rose, who was fatally shot by an East Pittsburgh police officer last week.

Nas was performing in Detroit and while he was introducing his song “Cops Shot the Kid,” he asked the audience, “Can I hear one time up to the heavens ‘Antwon Rose’?” The crowded shouted his name in response.

After the song, he said, “Rest in peace to my man Antwon Rose.”

Pittsburgh resident Jason Muhammad posted a video of the performance on Facebook. (Warning: The video contains foul language.)

Muhammad said Nas also brought someone wearing a #AntwonRose t-shirt onto the stage.

RELATED STORIES:

Rose was shot three times by East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld while running from a vehicle pulled over for a felony stop in East Pittsburgh on June 19. Rose later died at the hospital.

The vehicle was stopped because it matched the description of a vehicle that had been involved in a drive-by shooting in North Braddock about 13 minutes prior to the felony stop.

Rosfeld has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.