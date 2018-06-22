Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Protesters staged a sit-in at the District Attorney’s Office in Downtown Pittsburgh on Friday.

A group of about 10 demonstrators gathered in response to the police-involved shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. by East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld.

The group sat quietly with their fists raised in the air. At least one of them was holding a Black Lives Matter sign.

They dispersed shortly after 11 a.m.

Rose’s shooting was caught on video. He was taken to McKeesport Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, officers initially responded to a shots fired called on Kirkpatrick Avenue in North Braddock. When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old man had been shot in the abdomen.

The shooter fired nine .40-caliber founds at the victim from a vehicle. The victim returned fire and struck the vehicle with multiple rounds.

Callers reported that a car was spotted fleeing the scene.

Police spotted what they believed was the same car on Grandview Avenue in East Pittsburgh a short time later. The car had bullet holes in the rear windows.

While East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld was detaining the driver, two passengers ran from the car, including Rose. The officer opened fire and Rose was struck by multiple rounds.

Police found two weapons inside the vehicle, but none on Rose’s person.

Rosfeld has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

KDKA-TV previously learned that Rosfeld was only sworn in about 90 minutes before the fatal shooting, but he had been on duty in East Pittsburgh for three weeks and has been an officer elsewhere in the region since 2011.