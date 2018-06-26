Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Brighten up your July 4th holiday by enjoying fireworks displays and community events throughout Beaver and Butler Counties!

4th Of July Around The Area

BEAVER COUNTY

Ambridge

Hosted By Ambridge Fireworks Committee

DATE: Sunday, July 1

WHERE: Walter Panek Park

MORE INFORMATION: AmbrigeBoro.org

Hopewell Township

Park Fest Community Day

DATE: Saturday, July 7

TIME: Fireworks Dusk

WHERE: Hopewell Township Community Park

Midland

Midland’s 4th of July Celebration

DATE: Tuesday and Wednesday, July 3 & 4

TIME: Fireworks on July 4 at 10 p.m. (Rain Date: Saturday, July 7)

WHERE: Park behind Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School

MORE INFORMATION: http://www.midland4th.com/

BUTLER COUNTY

Big Butler Fair

DATE: June 29– July 7

FIREWORKS: Wednesday, July 4 at dusk

WHERE: Big Butler Fairgrounds, 1127 Big Butler Road Prospect, PA 16052

MORE DETAILS:

Big Butler Fair Schedule

Fireworks Schedule

Zelienople

July 4th Parade

DATE: Wednesday, July 4

TIME: 11 a.m.

Fireworks

DATE: Wednesday, July 4

TIME: 9:45 p.m.

WHERE: Zelienople Community Park