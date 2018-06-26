Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Brighten up your July 4th holiday by enjoying fireworks displays and community events throughout Beaver and Butler Counties!
4th Of July Around The Area
BEAVER COUNTY
Ambridge
Hosted By Ambridge Fireworks Committee
DATE: Sunday, July 1
WHERE: Walter Panek Park
MORE INFORMATION: AmbrigeBoro.org
Hopewell Township
Park Fest Community Day
DATE: Saturday, July 7
TIME: Fireworks Dusk
WHERE: Hopewell Township Community Park
Midland
Midland’s 4th of July Celebration
DATE: Tuesday and Wednesday, July 3 & 4
TIME: Fireworks on July 4 at 10 p.m. (Rain Date: Saturday, July 7)
WHERE: Park behind Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School
MORE INFORMATION: http://www.midland4th.com/
BUTLER COUNTY
Big Butler Fair
DATE: June 29– July 7
FIREWORKS: Wednesday, July 4 at dusk
WHERE: Big Butler Fairgrounds, 1127 Big Butler Road Prospect, PA 16052
MORE DETAILS:
Big Butler Fair Schedule
Fireworks Schedule
Zelienople
July 4th Parade
DATE: Wednesday, July 4
TIME: 11 a.m.
Fireworks
DATE: Wednesday, July 4
TIME: 9:45 p.m.
WHERE: Zelienople Community Park