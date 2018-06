Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Brighten up your July 4th holiday by enjoying fireworks displays and community events throughout Fayette, Greene and Washington Counties!

4th Of July Around The Area:

FAYETTE COUNTY

Brownsville

Fireworks

DATE: Tuesday, July 3

TIME: Dusk

WHERE: Patsy Hillman Park

Connellsville

Rockin’ Ribfest & Fireworks

DATE: July 6-8

TIME: Friday, July 6, 6-10 p.m.; Saturday, July 7, 12-10 p.m.; Sunday, July 8, 12-6 p.m.

WHERE: 110 N. Arch Street

MORE: Fireworks on July 7 (Rain Date: July 8)

Masontown

Mason Matters 4th of July Celebration

DATE: Wednesday, July 4

TIME: 1 p.m. till dark

WHERE: German-Masontown Park

Fireworks

DATE: Wednesday, July 4

TIME: Dusk

WHERE: German-Masontown Park

Nemacolin Woodlands

Fireworks

DATE: Wednesday, July 4

TIME: 9:30 p.m.

WHERE: Nemacolin Woodlands Resort

Seven Springs

Fireworks

DATE: Tuesday, July 3

WHERE: Seven Springs Mountain Resort

GREENE COUNTY

Waynesburg

Fireworks

DATE: Wednesday, July 4

TIME: Dusk

WHERE: Greene County Fairgrounds

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Canonsburg

Fireworks

DATE: Wednesday, July 4

TIME: 10 p.m.

WHERE: Canonsburg Town Park

MORE DETAILS: http://canonsburgjuly4th.org/

Charleroi

Community Days

DATE: June 29 & 30, 2018

TIME: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

WHERE: Charleroi Chamber Plaza

Monongahela

Fireworks

DATE: Wednesday, July 4

TIME: 9:45 p.m.

WHERE: Monongahela Aquatorium

Washington

Fireworks

DATE: Tuesday, July 3

TIME: Dusk

WHERE: Washington Park

MORE DETAILS: Music, night swimming and more