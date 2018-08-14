Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Catholic leaders are bracing for the release of a grand jury report on child sexual abuse.

The investigation covers the Dioceses of Pittsburgh, Greensburg and four others in Pennsylvania,

While the 900-page report will contain names and details which have never been released before, not everything will be released.

The report names 300 so-called predator priests, but about a dozen names will be redacted. Some clergy and former clergy are legally challenging the report, which includes their names.

Nearly 90 percent of the incidents reported in the Pittsburgh Diocese happened before 1990.

“The challenge is always the effort to determine what actually happened and then to see that the victim is cared for, the survivor is cared for, and that the priest is out of the ministry,” Cardinal Donald Wuerl said.

KDKA-TV’s Andy Sheehan recently reported that Cardinal Wuerl’s record as Pittsburgh’s bishop could come under fire in the report.

Meanwhile, Bishop David Zubik said the report will be tough.

“We’ll be listing some names where people were accused of something, it was unsubstantiated but their names appear in the report nonetheless. I think it’s important for us to be able to indicate that because in a few of those cases those people are still in ministry because the allegations against them were not substantiated,” Bishop Zubik said.

In a small amount of those cases, the person involved has been convicted. But, in most cases, the clergy members are either retired or deceased.

Victims are demanding justice and claim prior church leadership allowed for the allegations to be swept under the rug,

