PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Singer Ariana Grande says she “can’t wrap [her] head around” the death of rapper Mac Miller, her ex-boyfriend.

Miller, a Point Breeze native, was found dead in his California home from a suspected overdose on Sept. 7. He was 26 years old.

Grande posted a picture of Miller on Instagram on Saturday in tribute, but Friday was the first time Grande spoke out about his death.

She posted a short video Friday afternoon showing Miller reaching out to cover her camera and laughing while she says, “It makes me happy!”

In the caption, Grande says in part, “I really can’t wrap my head around it. We talked about this. So many times. I’m so mad, I’m so sad I don’t know what to do.”

Comments on the post were disabled.

Grande and Miller dated for two years. The couple ended their relationship in May.

Thousands of fans gathered at Frick Park’s Blue Slide playground on Tuesday to pay tribute to Miller during a vigil.

