PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another case of West Nile Virus has been reported in Allegheny County.

This is the third probable human case of West Nile Virus reported in the county so far this year.

The Allegheny County Health Department says a woman in her mid-50s who lives in the Highland Park neighborhood was hospitalized in mid-September. She has since returned home to recover.

A Carrick man in his late 60s was in the hospital with a probable case of West Nile Virus earlier in September, and a Penn Hills resident in his early 70s began exhibiting symptoms of the Virus after being bitten by a mosquito in mid-July.

There have been six reported cases of West Nile Virus in Allegheny County since 2013 — one case in 2014, three cases in 2015 and two cases in 2017.

The Health Department says residents can protect themselves from mosquitoes by getting rid of standing water in yards and neighborhoods, making sure that open windows and doors have screens, using insect repellent on exposed skin and minimizing time spent outdoors.

In July, the Health Department found mosquitoes in both Wind Cap and the North Side tested positive for carrying high levels of the West Nile Virus.

Mosquito season runs through November.

For more information, visit cdc.gov/westnile/index.html or call 1-877-PA-HEALTH.