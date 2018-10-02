Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENE COUNTY (KDKA) – Strong storms Tuesday evening caused isolated damage in Greene County.

RELATED STORIES:

Displaced Seniors Will Be Placed In Alternative Housing

Severe Weather Brings Hail, High Winds, Triggers Tornado Warnings

Suspected Tornado Hits Crawford Co. Nursing Home

The storms hit during the dinner hour and it started out as rain, but as it turned out, that rain was really the calm before the storm.

Adam Hartzell lives just outside the small village of Graysville, about 15 miles west of Waynesburg.

Hartzell said, “Before you knew it, I had about a half dozen trees near the house, and they just started falling, I said (to the rest of my family) let’s get in the middle of the house, where it’s safer.”

Eric Loring just got off work when he was driving through Graysville when he saw what he believed was a funnel could and pulled off the road.

Loring said, “From what we could see, it looked like a funnel cloud crossed the road. I saw lots of trees toppled and uprooted.”

Hartzell says when the storm blew through, he went outside and began to survey the damage and taking pictures. He said there was a lot of wind.

“It sure looked like a tornado,” said Hartzell.

The National Weather Service will determine whether it was a tornado or straight line winds.