PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There has been another Tom Hanks sighting in Pittsburgh.

The actor, who is playing Fred Rogers in the new movie “You Are My Friend,” took a trip this past weekend to the Andy Warhol Museum on the North Shore.

He posed for this photo, which the museum then tweeted.

Hanks has been spotted all over Western Pennsylvania in recent weeks while the movie films in the area.

You Are My Friend,” will tell the story of the real-life friendship between Rogers and journalist Tom Junod, who wrote a profile piece on Rogers in 1998 for Esquire magazine.

The Academy Award winner has been seen at a Starbucks in Greensburg, as well as at a voter rally in Oakland and meeting a little girl from Shaler Township who made him a sign.

