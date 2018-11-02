Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – New details are emerging about the alleged gunman in a shooting at a synagogue that left 11 people dead.

Robert Bowers, 46, has been indicted on 44 counts relating to the shooting inside the Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday.

As the investigation continues, newly unsealed documents are emerging about Bowers’ father, Randall, who was accused of rape in 1979 and committed suicide.

The alleged incident happened in April 1979. Randall Bowers allegedly followed a woman out of a pizza restaurant and forced his way into her car.

The victim feared for her life and drove Bowers to Squirrel Hill. Once there, he allegedly threatened to kill the woman and sexually assaulted her.

Bowers was arrested, but did not show up for a court hearing in October. His body was found in a picnic area near the Tionesta Dam.

According to the court paperwork, Bowers died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

RELATED STORIES:

According to the Post-Gazette, the file on Randall Bowers was sealed by a judge on Thursday. However, the Post-Gazette and other media outlets objected.

On Friday, an agreement was reached during a hearing which would see the file released with the names of the victim and witnesses being redacted.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details