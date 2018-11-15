Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – This time of year, there are commercials and infomercials everywhere you look.

Commercials that seem to be making a lot of potentially crazy promises. But, before you start checking off your holiday gift list, check out some of the products we’ve tested over the last year.

Here is our “Does It Really Do That?” naughty and nice list:

Mighty Blaster – Click To See Full Report

The Mighty Blaster could be a big help with cleaning up outdoors for holiday decorations. The commercial claims, “Leaky plastic sprayers shoot water everywhere, except where you want it and power blasters are bulky, heaving and a paint to set up. Introducing the Power Blaster Fireman’s Nozzle.”

Kathy Smith gave it a good once over – testing everything the commercial advertised. So, did it really do that?

“No, it doesn’t do exactly what the commercial said it would do,” Smith said.

Flex Tape – Click To See Full Report

If you have things in need of repair, you’ve probably noticed this commercial.

“Flex Tape is no ordinary adhesive. It’s triple-thick adhesive virtually welds itself to the surface, instantly stopping the toughest leaks.”

Flex Tape promised to fix buckets, PVC pipes and even a boat. But, product tester Jan Matusack was not convinced.

“I would not ride in that boat. You couldn’t catch me in the boat,” she said.

Jan had a very easy answer to the question, Does the Flex Tape really do that?

“I’m very disappointed because it doesn’t hold. It doesn’t do what the commercial says its does,” she said.

Pour N Paint – Click To See Full Report

And who hasn’t thought about a quick remodel job before the holidays – say painting that extra bedroom? This commercial would definitely catch your attention.

“Tired of messy mounds of paint brushes, and drop cloths, or spending hours and hours with masking tape, trying to cover a wall?”

The Pour N Paint was supposed to make the job of painting a snap. No muss, no fuss. When Greg and Jessica Hollack put it to the test, it definitely wasn’t messy. But, there were streaks throughout the freshly painted wall.

So, did the Pour N paint really do that?

”No, it didn’t. It’s easy to pour the paint into it, but other than that it didn’t work well,” Jessica said.

“No, it does not. My journey continues to find something that does,” Greg said.

But, not every product we tested in the last year was a dud. There were several that made our nice list.

Hurricane Fur Wizard – Click To See Full Report

One of those was the Hurricane Fur Wizard.

The commercial claims, “Your pet leaves fur wherever he goes and it’s impossible to clean when it gets on your clothes.”

The Hurricane Fur Wizard promises to be a pet owner’s best friend by picking up messy fur that ends up everywhere, yet still being easy to clean. Sherry Santucci was skeptical. After putting it to the test, she was clear when answering, does it really do that?

“Yes, I do say it does. I would recommend it to all of my friends and they all have animals,” she said.

Egglettes – Click To See Full Report

Finding the perfect stocking stuffer can be tough. That person who has everything? Chances are they don’t have Egglettes.

“Peeling hardboiled eggs is such a hassle and makes a mess. Now there’s Egglettes.”

Egglettes are silicone cups, which you place in boiling water. You can use raw, real eggs or egg substitutes. There is a little prep work, but in the end?

The shape of the “boiled” eggs was a little odd, and the process was a little complicated. Cristina Galilei didn’t think it was as easy as it seemed.

“It looks like one, two, three in the commercial and this was one, two three, four, five six, seven eight,” she said.

But in the end, tester she gave the Egglettes a thumbs up.

“Does it really do that? Yea, I think it does.”

Window Wonderland – Click To See Full Report

Lastly, if you’re thinking of that extra special holiday decoration, what about the Window Wonderland?

“The revolutionary new projector that transforms regular windows into dazzling displays,” the commercial claims.

Tester Crystal McCormick loved the idea, and was hoping that it worked. For her, it did.

“It does what it says and says what it does.”