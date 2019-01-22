Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MCCANDLESS (KDKA) — The town council in McCandless has voted to suspend their police chief over accusations of inappropriate behavior.

Council voted Monday night to suspend Chief David DiSanti until a corrective action plan can be put in place.

The suspension passed by a vote of 4 to 3.

On Tuesday, DiSanti’s attorney, Timothy O’Brien, released a statement, saying he will abide by the suspension.

The statement reads in full:

“The McCandless Town Council last evening on January 21, 2019 rendered its decision concerning Chief Disanti’s continued employment with the Town. The decision pertains to a personnel matter, and whether regarding the Chief or any other employee, those decisions in accordance with the Town’s rules are strictly confidential. Thus, the Chief will have no comment on the Council’s decision, other than his intent to abide by it. “To be clear, Chief Disanti’s sole objective is to ensure that the McCandless Town Police Department is operated in accordance with the highest ethical and professional standards. The Chief expects to achieve that objective with the assistance of all interested parties, citizens, police officers and the powers to be. The citizens of McCandless are entitled to no less, should accept no less, and the Chief–given his record of over 40 years of exemplary service as a police officer and police administrator, will likewise not accept anything less. The Chief looks forward to his return to duty, when appropriate – and as soon as possible – where he will continue to perform his duties to the best of his Godgiven abilities.”

DiSanti is facing accusations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior towards a female officer.

Earlier this month, McCandless Police Lt. Jeffrey Basl was placed on paid leave following accusations that he made lewd and inappropriate comments.

