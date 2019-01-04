Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MCCANDLESS (KDKA) — A McCandless Police lieutenant will reportedly be suspended after accusations of inappropriate behavior.

Lt. Jeffrey Basl was placed on paid leave following accusations that he made lewd and inappropriate comments that made for an “uncomfortable work environment.”

On Friday, the Town of McCandless said the investigation into Basl’s conduct had been concluded.

Sources confirm to KDKA that Basl was given a 10-day suspension and will then return to duty.

The McCandless Police chief, David DiSanti, was also placed on leave for following accusations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior towards a female officer.

Members of the McCandless Police union voted overwhelmingly that they had no confidence in DiSanti in early December.

